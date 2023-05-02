The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 16,042 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 976,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBD. StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Stories

