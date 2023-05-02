The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Century Casinos by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $207.30 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

