The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 260,117 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

SCU stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,497. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $520.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.09%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares in the company, valued at $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares in the company, valued at $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

Further Reading

