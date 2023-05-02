The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $113,000 in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 363.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,943,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 1,523,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,415,000 after buying an additional 928,299 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 897,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,903.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 18.8 %

NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 3,314,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,588. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWKS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.