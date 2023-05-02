The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 33.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.
AlloVir Stock Down 2.7 %
ALVR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 95,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.73. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on ALVR shares. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $31,193.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,518.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,973 shares of company stock valued at $37,000. 39.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
