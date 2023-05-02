Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 919 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $122,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.79. 603,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,006. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.60. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $250,434,000 after purchasing an additional 95,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $182,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $149,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

