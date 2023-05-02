Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 872 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

