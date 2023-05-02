Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

