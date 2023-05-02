Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

