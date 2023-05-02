Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSM opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $441.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.03.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

