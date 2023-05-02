Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $716,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $85.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

