Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 115,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,514,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.