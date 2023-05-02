Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 178.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $611.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

