TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

TMX Group stock traded up C$1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$139.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,971. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$123.03 and a 52-week high of C$142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$274.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.68 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.3660377 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

