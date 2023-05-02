TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$150.00 at CIBC

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$153.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
TMX Group Stock Up 1.2 %
TMX Group stock traded up C$1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$139.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,971. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$123.03 and a 52-week high of C$142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.55.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
