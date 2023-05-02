Tnf LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.2% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $416.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.96. The company has a market cap of $309.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

