Tnf LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tnf LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after buying an additional 87,581 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,552. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

