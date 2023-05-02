Tnf LLC Purchases Shares of 2,021 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,922. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
