Tnf LLC Purchases Shares of 41,938 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. 19,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.