Tnf LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.01. 111,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

