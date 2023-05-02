Tnf LLC Sells 37,025 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tnf LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,025 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after purchasing an additional 416,758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,169,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,071. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

