tomiNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $164.34 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $164.34 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00012170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.96993588 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,777,889.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

