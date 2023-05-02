Toronto Dominion Bank Has $113.71 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $113,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.01. The company had a trading volume of 387,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,103. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average of $139.39. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $159.28.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

