Toronto Dominion Bank Has $169.75 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $169,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.35. 1,674,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $405.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

