Toronto Dominion Bank Has $451.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,328,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 10.86% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $451,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.55. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

