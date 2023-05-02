Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,598,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $388,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EMB traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,493,833. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.