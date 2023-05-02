Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 67,945 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,659 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67,945 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $135,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.35. 971,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,070. The company’s fifty day moving average is $361.29 and its 200-day moving average is $346.42. The firm has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

