Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.62.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $238.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.