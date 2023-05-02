Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.43

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 502489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

