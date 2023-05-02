TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.
TriNet Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $92.26 on Friday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $93.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Transactions at TriNet Group
In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
