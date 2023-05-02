TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $92.26 on Friday. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $93.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.15.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

