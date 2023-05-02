TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 3,247 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1,713.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.47. 7,273,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,233,534. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

