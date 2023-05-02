TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.81. 379,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $171.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

