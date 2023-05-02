TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after buying an additional 157,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,445,000 after buying an additional 848,959 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,879,000 after buying an additional 422,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $89,741,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 447,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,906. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.