TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

