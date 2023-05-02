TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 107.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. 3,913,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 108.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares valued at $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

