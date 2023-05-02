TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. 7,051,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,405,663. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

