TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.9 %

META stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.99. 15,316,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,145,633. The company has a market capitalization of $624.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.88.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

