TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after buying an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after buying an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,000,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.07. 3,948,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,009. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

