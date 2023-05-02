TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. 1,570,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

