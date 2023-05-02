Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Upgraded by Shore Capital to “Buy”

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.16).

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 155.10 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.68. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 120.08 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.20 ($3.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 1.98 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,058.82%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Elizabeth Brown bought 11,042 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £14,906.70 ($18,624.06). Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

