TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0693 on Major Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. TRON has a market cap of $4.97 billion and $216.73 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003770 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001114 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,595,309,592 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

