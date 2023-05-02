TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.99

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 5364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TROOPS by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TROOPS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TROOPS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate.

