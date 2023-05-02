Truist Financial Cuts Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $26.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.
NASDAQ LOB traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,406. The company has a market cap of $945.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
