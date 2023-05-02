TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.49

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 27323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.61.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In related news, Director Curtis N. Powell purchased 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,555.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $57,491.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Curtis N. Powell bought 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $29,555.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,491.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,146.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,911 shares of company stock worth $227,521 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.