Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.89

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 115507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $678.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after buying an additional 478,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

