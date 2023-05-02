Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.89

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 115507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 3.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $678.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,179,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after buying an additional 478,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after buying an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,895,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
- Loews Is The Insurance Company That Diversified Correctly
- Why China’s BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
- CF Industries Stock Will Help Investors Harvest Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.