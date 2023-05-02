UBS Group AG Acquires 1,575 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. 108,746 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

