UBS Group AG Sells 1,049 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BRP were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRP by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Trading Down 1.3 %

DOOO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 27,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.73. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

