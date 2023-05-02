UBS Group AG Sells 2,924 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 375,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

