Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,909 shares of company stock worth $221,106. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after purchasing an additional 986,712 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after buying an additional 938,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,526,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

