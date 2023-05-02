uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $944.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of uniQure by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

