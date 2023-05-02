United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Stock Price Down 6.3%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

United National Bank Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63.

United National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.